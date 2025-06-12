Devin Williams News: Finishes staff shutout

Williams picked up the save after working a clean ninth inning, striking out one, during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Royals.

It's been a roller-coaster season for Williams working through a bad start and a fluctuating role. The injury to Luke Weaver (hamstring) has allowed the 30-year-old to return the closer role where he's most comfortable, and he's done a good job since, closing out all three games he's been asked to. He's now up to nine saves on the year along with 32 strikeouts, a 1.30 WHIP and a 5.68 ERA in 25.1 innings pitched.