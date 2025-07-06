Devin Williams News: Nails down 12th save

Williams earned the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Mets, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Williams was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did so efficiently on just 15 pitches. It was a strong rebound for the 30-year-old after allowing two runs in a loss Wednesday, and he's now converted eight straight saves while handling all three save opportunities since Luke Weaver returned from the injured list June 20. On the season, he's 12-for-13 in save chances with a 5.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB across 32.1 innings.