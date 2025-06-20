Devin Williams News: To split save chances

Aaron Boone said Friday that Williams and Luke Weaver will both receive save opportunities, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams has turned things around after allowing 12 runs in his first 10 appearances this season, notching a 2.79 ERA in 19.1 innings since. He saw extended action at closer recently while Weaver was on the shelf and impressed enough to earn a share of the save chances even though Weaver is healthy. It's not clear exactly how ninth-inning duties will be divvied up, so fantasy managers should keep a keen eye on both Williams and Weaver moving forward.