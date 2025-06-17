Didier Fuentes News: Healthy again, moves to Triple-A

Fuentes (hand) debuted for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday, covering 4.2 innings and striking out six batters while allowing one earned run on three hits and no walks.

Double-A Columbus had placed Fuentes on its 7-day injured list May 27 due to a blister on his pitching hand, but rather than reporting to a lower-level affiliate for a rehab assignment or slotting back into the Double-A rotation, the right-hander was surprisingly moved up to Gwinnett for his first start coming off the injury once he was activated Friday. The 20-year-old turned in an impressive debut for Gwinnett and has continued to elevate his standing as a prospect in 2025 after a strong showing in the Carolina League a season ago.