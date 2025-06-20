Didier Fuentes News: Promoted ahead of MLB debut

Atlanta selected Fuentes' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Fuentes will make his major-league debut Friday with a start in Miami. The 20-year-old began the season at the High-A level but was recently promoted to Gwinnett, and he has collected a 2.41 ERA and 23:4 K:BB over 18.2 innings covering his last four outings. It's expected to be just a spot start for Fuentes as Atlanta looks to give their regular rotation members some extra rest.