Didier Fuentes News: Receiving another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Fuentes is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Mets at Citi Field.

When he was initially called up from Triple-A Gwinnett last week to make his MLB debut, Fuentes was expected to make a spot start before returning to the minors. However, with Chris Sale being diagnosed over the weekend with a fractured left ribcage that will keep him on the shelf through at least the All-Star break, Fuentes should be in store for multiple turns through the rotation. Though the 20-year-old righty is regarded as one of Atlanta's top prospects, he had a so-so debut outing last Friday against a weak Miami offense, giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings. He'll make for a risky streaming option while he takes the hill for his second start in a tougher matchup Wednesday on the road against the Mets.

Didier Fuentes
Atlanta Braves
