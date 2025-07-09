Didier Fuentes News: Sent back to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Fuentes to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Despite Atlanta having two long-term openings in its rotation with all of Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Chris Sale (ribs) and Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list, Fuentes hasn't pitched well enough to justify sticking around with the big club. After getting tagged for eight earned runs and lasting just one inning in his most recent outing in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to the Athletics, the 20-year-old right hander has submitted a 13.85 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB across 13 frames through his first four big-league outings. Nathan Wiles was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will likely fill one of the open spots in the rotation this weekend in St. Louis.