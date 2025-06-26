Menu
Dietrich Enns News: Blanks A's in Tigers Debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Enns (1-0) earned the win Thursday over the A's, allowing just one hit and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Detroit couldn't have asked for more from Enns, who was making his first major-league appearance since 2021 and his first start since 2017. Despite his stellar effort, the 34-year-old Enns is expected to return to Triple-A Toledo, with Reese Olson (finger) nearing a return. Enns posted a 2.89 ERA in 14 starts (62.1 innings) in Triple-A this year.

Dietrich Enns
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
