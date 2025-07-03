Dietrich Enns News: Hit hard vs. Nats

Enns (1-1) took the loss Thursday against the Nationals, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

After turning in five shutout innings against the A's in his first start this year, it was a different story for Enns his second time out. The Nats jumped on the left-hander for five runs in the first inning, capped by a three-run Paul DeJong homer. With Reese Olson (finger) slated to rejoin the Tigers' rotation Friday, Enns will likely return to Triple-A.