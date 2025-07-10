Dietrich Enns News: Sharper in first relief appearance

Enns tossed three scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Rays. He allowed four hits and struck out two.

Enns made his last outing as a starter on July 3, when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) across four innings. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch announced a few days later that the lefty would shift to the bullpen, and Wednesday's appearance was his first in that role. Enns worked exclusively as a starter for the Tigers and Triple-A Toledo prior to Wednesday, so he should at least be able to give the team some length as a reliever, and he was effective in his first stint.