Dillon Dingler News: Clubs eighth homer
Dingler went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the A's.
The 26-year-old backstop took Luis Severino deep in the third inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit, breaking open a 4-4 tie. Dingler has slowed down at the plate in June. slashing .196/.233/.375 over 18 contests, but he's still supplying good power numbers with three of his eight homers and 12 of his 34 RBI on the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now