Dillon Dingler News: Clubs eighth homer

Dingler went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the A's.

The 26-year-old backstop took Luis Severino deep in the third inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit, breaking open a 4-4 tie. Dingler has slowed down at the plate in June. slashing .196/.233/.375 over 18 contests, but he's still supplying good power numbers with three of his eight homers and 12 of his 34 RBI on the season.