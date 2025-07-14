Dixon Williams News: Going to Atlanta

Atlanta has selected Williams with the 136th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Williams played third base for East Carolina but was announced as a second baseman. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Williams has notable power potential from the left side and can chip in on the base paths. He slashed .299/.451/.561 with 14 home runs, 22 steals and a 16.2 percent strikeout rate in 62 games this spring.