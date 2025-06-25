Menu
DJ Stewart News: Cut loose by Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

The Pirates released Stewart on Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After appearing in 74 games at the big-league level with the Mets in 2024, Stewart had played exclusively in the minors so far in 2025 as a member of the Pirates organization. The 31-year-old didn't perform well enough at the dish to make a serious case for a promotion, as he turned in a .128/.250/.263 slash line while striking out at a 30.1 percent clip over 156 plate appearances. Stewart will now be in search of another minor-league deal with a new organzation.

