DL Hall Injury: Beginning assignment in rookie ball
Hall (lat) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hall has spent all season working his way back from a left lat strain that he suffered early in spring camp. He's now due to begin pitching in a competitive environment, though he will require a healthy amount of reps in the minors before being ready to come off the IL.
