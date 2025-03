Atlanta optioned Gonzalez to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Added to the 40-man roster this offseason, Gonzalez permitted two runs with a 4:3 K:BB over 3.2 innings this spring. The 25-year-old reliever posted a 38.8 percent strikeout rate in the minors last season and has a good shot to make his major-league debut in 2025.