Dominic Canzone News: Getting regular work in RF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Canzone will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The Mariners will likely continue to shield the lefty-hitting Canzone from left-handed pitching, but the 27-year-old should be a regular presence in the lineup against right-handed pitching until Luke Raley (oblique) returns from the injured list. Canzone will pick up his fourth start in five games Sunday and has gone 5-for-16 with a home run, a double, two walks, a stolen base, four RBI and an additional run in five contests since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

