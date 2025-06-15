Dominic Canzone News: Getting regular work in RF

Canzone will start in right field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Guardians.

The Mariners will likely continue to shield the lefty-hitting Canzone from left-handed pitching, but the 27-year-old should be a regular presence in the lineup against right-handed pitching until Luke Raley (oblique) returns from the injured list. Canzone will pick up his fourth start in five games Sunday and has gone 5-for-16 with a home run, a double, two walks, a stolen base, four RBI and an additional run in five contests since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.