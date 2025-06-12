Dominic Smith News: Big day in loss

Smith went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and a second run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to Colorado.

After logging base hits in his first two at-bats, Smith launched a 433-foot bomb off Antonio Senzatela in the fifth inning, his first major-league homer since July 29 of last year. The 29-year-old Smith has been productive in his first eight games with San Francisco, going 8-for-25 (.320) with seven RBI. Smith should continue to serve as the Giants' primary third baseman going forward.