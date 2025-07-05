Dominic Smith News: Doubles in defeat

Smith went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 11-2 loss to the Athletics.

The first baseman entered the game for Wilmer Flores in the eighth inning. Smith then hit a double to center field in the ninth before coming around to score the Giants' final run. The 30-year-old has appeared in five straight games, slashing .214/.214/.357 with two doubles and two runs scored across 14 plate appearances during that span.