Dominic Smith News: Homers in Friday's win

Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Smith's solo shot in the fifth inning sparked a five-run rally for the Giants. This was his second homer with the team and the first at home. He's struggled with consistency at the plate lately, going just 3-for-21 (.143) over eight games in July so far. He's at a .244/.322/.385 slash line through 90 plate appearances this season while working in a timeshare with Wilmer Flores at first base.