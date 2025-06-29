Dominic Smith News: Losing work to Flores

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

After Rafael Devers made his Giants debut June 17, the left-handed-hitting Smith remained in the lineup at first base for San Francisco's ensuing two matchups with right-handed pitchers. Since then, however, Smith appears to have faded into more of a part-time role while the Giants have opened up more opportunities for Wilmer Flores, who was displaced at DH following the acquisition of Devers. Smith is on the bench Sunday for the fifth time in the Giants' last eight matchups with righties.