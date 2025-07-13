Dominic Smith News: Taking seat against righty

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Though he'll head to the bench Sunday while the right-handed Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the hill for the Dodgers, the left-handed-hitting Smith appears to be the Giants' preferred option at first base over Wilmer Flores, who re-enters the lineup for the series finale. Smith had started in each of the Giants' previous five matchups with righties, while Flores was held out of the lineup for all of those games. The two are likely to continue forming a loose platoon at the position until designated hitter Rafael Devers is deemed ready to make his debut as a first baseman.