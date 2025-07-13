Dominick Reid News: Goes to Cubs

The Cubs have selected Reid with the 90th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Reid spent his first two years at Oklahoma State before transferring to Abilene Christian for his junior year. He logged a 3.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112 strikeouts in 88.1 innings after only pitching 19.1 innings his first two years combined. His changeup is his best pitch and it's possible he'll add velocity to his low-90s fastball in pro ball.