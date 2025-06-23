Menu
Donovan Solano News: Back to bench Monday

June 23, 2025

Solano is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Solano had started at first base in each of the last four games -- two against right-handed pitchers, two against left-handers -- and went 10-for-17 with two home runs, one double, one walk and eight RBI, but the Mariners aren't yet ready to commit to him as an everyday player. Even after that productive four-game stretch, Solano is still slashing just .257/.295/.371 in 112 plate appearances on the season. Solano should continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching, but his playing time against righties could be more sporadic while the Mariners have the left-handed-hitting Luke Raley available to play first base.

