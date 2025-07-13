Donovan Solano News: Handling short-side platoon role

Solano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After closing June with a .408/.453/.612 slash line over his final 15 games of the month, Solano had started to earn more opportunities against right-handed pitching. However, with his bat having since cooled down thus far in July -- he's gone 3-for-15 with one walk through six contests -- the right-handed-hitting Solano appears to have since faded back into a short-side platoon role. Solano will be on the bench Sunday for a ninth straight matchup with a right-hander (Jack Flaherty).