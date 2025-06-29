Donovan Solano News: Heading to bench Sunday

Solano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Solano had started in four of the Mariners' last five games -- all against right-handers -- but he'll head to the bench Sunday while the Rangers send another righty (Jack Leiter) to the bump. Though the Mariners have mostly used Solano in the short side of a platoon at first base this season, he's been getting more opportunities against righties lately while he's slashed a robust .419/.457/.651 over his last 13 contests. Once his bat inevitably cools down, Solano will likely see his playing time taper off, but he could continue to poach starts from the slumping Jorge Polanco (.503 OPS since the beginning of May) in the short term.