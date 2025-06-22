Donovan Solano News: Three-hit performance in loss

Solano went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Solano notched his second consecutive three-hit game Saturday, continuing a scorching run in June. The veteran had struggled mightily before the month, slashing just .173/.212/.200 with two extra-base hits and two RBI over 34 games. Since the start of June, however, he's turned things around dramatically, posting a .440/.481/.600 slash line with two extra-base hits and six RBI in nine games.