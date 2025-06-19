Drake Baldwin News: Productive in rout

Baldwin went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two walks in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Mets.

Baldwin drew multiple walks for the first time this season in a much-needed productive outing at the plate. The lefty-hitting backstop had gone just 3-for-25 (.120) with a lone RBI over his prior nine games to Thursday, but he's been able to hold down a strong-side platoon role at catcher with the righty-hitting Sean Murphy. Baldwin is slashing .287/.342/.462 with seven homers, four doubles and 21 RBI across 155 plate appearances on the year, while Murphy has a woeful .557 OPS over his last 48 at-bats.