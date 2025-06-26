Drake Baldwin News: Socks ninth homer

Baldwin went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

The rookie backstop took Clay Holmes deep in the fourth inning to briefly tie the game at 1-1, before the floodgates opened for the Mets in the bottom of the frame. Baldwin has started two of every three games lately as he takes a firmer hold of the top job over Sean Murphy, and over his last six games he's batting .316 (6-for-19) with two of his nine homers on the season, plus five runs and seven RBI.