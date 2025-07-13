Drew Avans News: Dropped from 40-man roster
Avans was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday.
Avans will now be placed on waivers after being dropped from Milwaukee's 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, he'll remain with Triple-A Nashville, where he's produced a .261 average with two home runs, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 23 contests this year. The transaction allowed the team to reinstate Blake Perkins (shin/groin) from the 60-day injured list, and Perkins was optioned to Nashville.
