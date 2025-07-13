Menu
Drew Avans News: Dropped from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

Avans was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Sunday.

Avans will now be placed on waivers after being dropped from Milwaukee's 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed, he'll remain with Triple-A Nashville, where he's produced a .261 average with two home runs, 12 RBI, 16 runs scored and 12 stolen bases over 23 contests this year. The transaction allowed the team to reinstate Blake Perkins (shin/groin) from the 60-day injured list, and Perkins was optioned to Nashville.

