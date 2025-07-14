Drew Faurot News: Goes to Marlins in fourth round

The Marlins have selected Faurot with the 108th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Faurot began his college career at Central Florida before transferring to Florida State, where he slashed .307/.388/.564 with 16 home runs in his junior season. A switch hitter, Faurot is a power-over-hit prospect, and while he was announced as a shortstop by the Marlins, he is likely to wind up at second base.