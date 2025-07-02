Drew Gray News: Cleared for '25 debut at High-A

High-A South Bend reinstated Gray (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Gray has received the green light to make his first appearance of the season for South Bend in Wednesday's game against Peoria after he struck out 11 and allowed one unearned run on two hits and four walks over 6.1 innings in his two rehab starts in rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The 22-year-old southpaw has had tough luck on the health front since being selected 93rd overall in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He missed the entire 2022 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and was on the shelf for three months to begin this season due to a shoulder injury.