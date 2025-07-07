Drew Millas News: Returning to big leagues
Millas is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Millas is set to join the Nationals in St. Louis ahead of the team's three-game set with the Cardinals beginning Tuesday. The catcher was sent down to Triple-A on Friday, but he'll make a quick return to the big-league roster. It's unclear who will be displaced from Washington's roster in a corresponding move.
