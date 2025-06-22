Drew Pomeranz News: Moves past back problem

Pomeranz has permitted five hits and one walk while striking out three over 1.1 innings between relief appearances Thursday against the Brewers and Saturday against the Mariners after he previously hadn't pitched since June 14 due to a back soreness.

Pomeranz experienced some back pain during the June 14 outing against the Pirates but was shut down for just a few days before the Cubs made him available out of the bullpen. The lefty was hit around a bit in his last two appearances but still has yet to give up an earned run over his 19.2 innings with the Cubs since being acquired from Seattle on April 21. He owns a 0.92 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB and has collected two wins, one save and four holds over his 22 appearances.