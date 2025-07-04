Drew Pomeranz News: Will work as opener Saturday

Pomeranz is slated to pitch as an opener against St. Louis on Saturday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.comreports.

Chicago has a hole in its rotation after Jameson Taillon (calf) landed on the 15-day IL on Friday. Jordan Wicks was called up from Triple-A on Friday to take Taillon's roster spot, and he could follow Pomeranz on the mound Saturday, though that's not a certainty. Pomeranz has worked as an opener twice this season and tossed exactly one inning both times, so he should be expected to see about the same workload this time around as well.