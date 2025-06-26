Drew Pomeranz News: Works eighth inning, earns hold

Pomeranz worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn a hold in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Pomeranz got the nod in the eighth inning of a close game instead of Ryan Pressly, who last pitched on Tuesday. Pressly recorded a save as recently as June 12, though since then, Daniel Palencia has rattled off three saves, including his eighth of the season Thursday. Palencia has been excellent and seems to be strengthening his grip on the closer role, but it appears that the bullpen is a bit fluid in front of him. Pomeranz has also been excellent this season, as he still hasn't allowed an earned run across 21.2 innings. The lefty also has five holds and a save, and his strong play figures to keep him in a high-leverage spot for the Cubs moving forward.