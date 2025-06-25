Drew Rasmussen News: Five shutout innings in seventh win

Rasmussen (7-5) tallied the win Wednesday against the Royals, giving up no runs on two hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Wednesday marked the seventh scoreless start of the year for Rasmussen, who scattered two singles. The 29-year-old right-hander was somewhat curiously pulled after throwing just 62 pitches, his fewest of the season, but it appears the Rays are remaining cautious about his workload after he missed over a year of action across 2023 and 2024 due to elbow surgery. Rasmussen has yet to toss greater than six innings in any of his outings, but he still owns an outstanding 2.45 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 72:20 K:BB across 84.1 frames. His next start is projected to come at home versus the Athletics.