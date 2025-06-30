Drew Rasmussen News: Has shortest start of season

Rasmussen took a no-decision after throwing three innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two, during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Rasmussen has pitched into at least the fifth inning in each of his 16 prior starts, but didn't even make it into the fourth inning Monday. The 29-year-old allowed four runs, tied for his most in an outing all year, and only threw 54 pitches before his evening came to an end. It was an early ambush from the Athletics that accounted for most of the damage, with Shea Langeliers hitting just the third home run that Rasmussen has allowed in his last nine starts. The right-hander will have a chance to rebound over the weekend as his next scheduled start is Sunday at the Twins.