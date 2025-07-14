Drew Rasmussen News: Set for normal start after break

Rasmussen is expected to handle a typical starter's workload when he makes his next turn through the rotation July 22 versus the White Sox in Tampa, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In an effort to keep his season-long workload under 150 innings after he underwent his third major right elbow surgery in July 2023, Rasmussen was limited to three, two and two innings in his final three starts prior to the All-Star break. In the latter two outings, the Rays deployed Joe Boyle in bulk relief behind him, but Rasmussen looks like he'll be in line for a standalone start in his first appearance of the second half. With Rasmussen sitting at 91.1 innings on the season, the Rays are still likely to manage his workload to some degree over the next two and a half months, but he should remain usable in most fantasy leagues so long as he's covering around five or six frames in his starts. Rasmussen owns a modest 21.7 percent strikeout rate for the season but has provided an excellent 2.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while gathering seven wins through 19 outings.