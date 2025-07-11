Drew Rasmussen News: Solid in short start

Rasmussen did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to Boston, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two innings.

Rasmussen surrendered his lone run in the second inning before exiting at the end of the frame. The Rays have been transparent about managing his workload, and this marked his third straight appearance without completing more than three innings. Over that span, the right-hander has allowed six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out five across seven total innings