Drew Rasmussen News: Takes loss versus Orioles

Rasmussen (6-5) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Orioles.

Rasmussen pitched well for the most part, but he allowed a leadoff single to Gunnar Henderson in the sixth inning that sparked Baltimore's rally. Reliever Edwin Uceta couldn't stop it, and after he allowed the inherited runner to score, Rasmussen ended up taking his first loss since May 11. He had allowed just six runs over 34 innings across his previous six starts, and Thursday's effort was by no means a bad performance. The right-hander has maintained a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 67:18 K:BB through 79.1 innings over 15 starts this season. Rasmussen is projected for a road start in Kansas City his next time out.