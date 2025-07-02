Menu
Drey Jameson Injury: Still bothered by elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

Jameson underwent an MRI on his right elbow Tuesday after experiencing renewed tightness coming out of his rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Jameson landed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list May 20 due to inflammation in his right elbow, which he previously had surgically repaired in September 2023. After a month of rest and rehab, Jameson was cleared to resumed pitching in games in the ACL last week, but he made just two appearances before suffering a setback. The Diamondbacks haven't revealed the findings of Jameson's recent MRI, but he'll presumably be out of action through at least the All-Star break.

Drey Jameson
Arizona Diamondbacks
