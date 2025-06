Double-A Columbus reinstated Hackenberg (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Thursday.

Hackenberg has yet to make an appearance since being activated, but he's ostensibly healthy again after missing just over a month of action with an unspecified injury. The 23-year-old righty owns a 7.03 ERA and 1.83 WHIP in 24.1 innings with Columbus on the season.