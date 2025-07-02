Dylan Crews Injury: Ramping up activity level

Crews (oblique) has begun hitting off a tee and taking soft-toss batting practice, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 23-year-old outfielder is being brought along slowly by the Nationals after suffering an oblique strain May 20, but Crews is making progress and ramping up his activity level. Given the length of his absence a return before the All-Star break seems unlikely, however. The second overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft was slashing just .196/.266/.354 over 45 games this season when he was sidelined.