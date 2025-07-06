Dylan Dodd News: Heads back to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

After right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) landed on the injured list earlier this week, Atlanta went with a bullpen day in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles when Schwellenbach's turn in the rotation came up. After lefty Aaron Bummer recorded Atlanta's first seven outs, Dodd entered behind him and allowed two earned runs on two hits over 2.2 innings. Since Dodd tossed 39 pitches Saturday and was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for another day or two, Atlanta opted to swap him off the 26-man active roster for a fresh bullpen arm in right-hander Jesse Chavez, who was called up from Triple-A.