Dylan Floro News: Released by Athletics

The Athletics released Floro on Monday.

Floro has struggled this season at Triple-A Las Vegas, posting a 7.04 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings. The 34-year-old held a 3.80 ERA and 48:17 K:BB across 68.2 frames in 2024 between the Nationals and Diamondbacks and should get another chance elsewhere, but he'll likely have to spend more time in the minors first.