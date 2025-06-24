Dylan Floro News: Released by Athletics
The Athletics released Floro on Monday.
Floro has struggled this season at Triple-A Las Vegas, posting a 7.04 ERA and 12:5 K:BB over 15.1 innings. The 34-year-old held a 3.80 ERA and 48:17 K:BB across 68.2 frames in 2024 between the Nationals and Diamondbacks and should get another chance elsewhere, but he'll likely have to spend more time in the minors first.
Dylan Floro
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now