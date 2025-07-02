Dylan Lee News: Hit hard in loss

Lee (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up three runs on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning as Atlanta fell 4-0 to the Angels.

Entering a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth inning, Lee sandwiched a walk to Taylor Ward between doubles by Mike Trout and Jo Adell to allow the game's first run to score, and after the southpaw got the hook he had to watch Enyel De Los Santos let both inherited runners cross the plate. The earned runs were the first on Lee's ledger since May 25, and while he's worked his way into the saves mix thanks to his 2.37 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB through 38 innings on the season, Tuesday's usage indicates he's still viewed as more of a high-leverage option than a pure ninth-inning closer.