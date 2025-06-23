Dylan Lee News: Secures save Monday

Lee struck out two batters over 1.1 perfect innings Monday while earning a save over the Mets.

Lee entered with two on and two out in the eighth inning, tasked with protecting a 3-2 lead. He struck out Juan Soto to end the threat before retiring the Mets' 4-5-6 hitters in order during the ninth inning to finish off the win. Raisel Iglesias recorded two outs in the eighth before Lee took over. Lee earned his second save of the year and first since April 26. He dropped his ERA to 1.77 across 36 appearances and has not allowed an earned run in his last 13.2 frames.