Dylan Moore News: Goes deep in rare start

Moore went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Pirates.

The Mariners gave the lefty-hitting Dominic Canzone the day off versus southpaw Bailey Falter, enabling Moore to draw a rare start in right field and belt his first homer since May 22. Moore had briefly handled nearly an everyday role when Ryan Bliss (triceps) and Victor Robles (shoulder) went down earlier this year, but he's fallen into a utility role off the bench since Canzone and Cole Young joined the big-league club. Moore has taken just 39 at-bats over his last 25 games, going 2-for-39 with one steal during this span.