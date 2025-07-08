Dylan Ross News: Could be option for big-league 'pen

Ross might join the Mets' bullpen later this season, Will Sammon of the Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old right-hander began the year at High-A Brooklyn, but he's racing through the system on the strength of a fastball that has topped out at 102 mph and a low-90s splitter. Through 27.1 innings across three levels, Ross has racked up a 2.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB, including a 10:4 mark in 5.1 innings since a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse. His control remains a work in progress, but Ross -- a 13th-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft who's undergone two elbow surgeries already -- has the arsenal to be a high-leverage option in the majors, perhaps as soon as this summer.