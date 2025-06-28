Dylan Smith News: Continues strong debut

Smith, who tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Twins, now has a 1.86 ERA this season.

Smith has been back and forth between Detroit and Triple-A Toledo, so he's only logged 9.2 innings for the Tigers to date, but he's impressed in the small sample, allowing just four hits and three walks for a strong 0.72 WHIP. The 25-year-old is working in a mostly low-leverage role with limited fantasy impact during his rookie campaign, though he could earn more high-leverage innings if he continues to pitch well.